Overview

Dr. Rodrigo Valderrama, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Nac De Colombia, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center, Saint Vincent's Chilton and Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Valderrama works at Women's Care Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.