Dr. Rodwan Rajjoub, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Evangelical Community Hospital, UPMC Lock Haven, Upmc Muncy, Upmc Wellsboro and Upmc Williamsport.



Dr. Rajjoub works at Susquehanna Health Pharmacy in Williamsport, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Incision and Removal of Foreign Object, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.