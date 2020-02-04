Overview of Dr. Roel Querubin, MD

Dr. Roel Querubin, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Querubin works at Marietta Rheumatology Assocs PC in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.