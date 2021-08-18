Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pasternak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD
Dr. Roey Pasternak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine.
Dr. Roey Pasternak141 E 55th St Apt 1H, New York, NY 10022 Directions (917) 587-9715
Manhattan Office244 5th Ave Ste 9A, New York, NY 10001 Directions (917) 587-9715
Dr. Pasternak took so much time to get to know our family and especially my son. My son used to be so anxious and unable to participate in normal social activities. I finally feel like we have my loving son back and he is able to enjoy his life again. Dr. Pasternak truly goes above and beyond to help his patients.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Sackler School Of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
