Dr. Rogelio Garcia-Cavazos, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon and is affiliated with Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, Sabine County Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Nacogdoches Rheumatology4848 NE Stallings Dr Ste 205, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 568-3364
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
- Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital
- Sabine County Hospital
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you need a rheumatologist, there isn’t a better option around within a 1000 mile radius.
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garcia-Cavazos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia-Cavazos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garcia-Cavazos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garcia-Cavazos has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garcia-Cavazos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia-Cavazos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia-Cavazos.
