Dr. Rogelio Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rogelio Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rogelio Perez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Perez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastro Florida6225 66th St N, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Directions (727) 521-0994
-
2
Gastro Florida1201 5th Ave N Ste 402, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 521-0994
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
Dr. Perez was very courteous, listened to my concerns and explained meticulously all my problems and concerns. I would definitely recommend him to my friends.
About Dr. Rogelio Perez, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265456438
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester Mn
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Mass Genl Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez works at
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Perez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.