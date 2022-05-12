Overview of Dr. Roger Alvarado, MD

Dr. Roger Alvarado, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Alvarado works at Infirmary Health Diagnostic & Medical in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.