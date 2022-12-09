See All Ophthalmologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Roger Bassin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (69)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Roger Bassin, MD

Dr. Roger Bassin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital.

Dr. Bassin works at Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bassin's Office Locations

    Bassin Center For Plastic Surgery Orlando
    422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 32, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 851-3888
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery
    1705 Berglund Ln Ste 103, Viera, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Palm Bay Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Liposuction
Abdominal Skin Laxity

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Double Chin Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Female Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hand Fat Grafting Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Latisse
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Male Pattern Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 09, 2022
    My experience working with Dr. Roger has far exceeded my expectations. Dr. Roger is real and honest about what to expect prior to, during, and after surgery. His entire staff is absolutely amazing. He is always available and answered questions and concerns I had even on the weekends. He made me feel comfortable and safe in his care. My results are amazing!
    Dr. Roger Bassin, MD
    About Dr. Roger Bassin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Bassin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bassin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bassin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.