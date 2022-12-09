Overview of Dr. Roger Bassin, MD

Dr. Roger Bassin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Bassin works at Bassin Center for Facial Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.