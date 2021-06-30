Dr. Roger Behar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Behar, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Behar, MD
Dr. Roger Behar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Behar's Office Locations
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (609) 293-6037Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Princeton & Rutgers Neurology9 Centre Dr Ste 110, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 293-6046
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Behar is a very kind person I see him for PPMS, Migraines & Neuropathy in both legs. I’ve been with him for many years. He is rather slow however, I feel he’s processing how I’m feeling & what to do for me next. As great as Dr.Behar is; his staff is massively abrupt & act like they are doing you a favor, rather than their professional. jobs. I’m a retired RN & have 35 years experience & know the way they’re staff acts is totally inappropriate! The way they deal with patients would be completely unacceptable when I was still practicing & a head nurse. They would be written up & coached how to communicate with patients & family. And, if their behavior persisted, they would be fired Especially how they with elderly patients who don’t understand how today’s healthcare works. Thus the 4 stars. I recommend Dr Behar completely but, be prepared to be assertive with the staff. & let the doctor know about it. Read Less
About Dr. Roger Behar, MD
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, French
- 1386685303
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Behar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Behar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behar speaks French.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Behar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behar.
