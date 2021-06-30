See All Neurologists in Somerset, NJ
Dr. Roger Behar, MD

Neurology
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Behar, MD

Dr. Roger Behar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Behar works at Princeton And Rutgers Neurology in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), EEG (Electroencephalogram) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Behar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Princeton & Rutgers Neurology
    77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 293-6037
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Princeton & Rutgers Neurology
    9 Centre Dr Ste 110, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 293-6046

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 31 ratings
Patient Ratings (31)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(2)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Roger Behar, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1386685303
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Neurology
