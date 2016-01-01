Dr. Bertoldi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Bertoldi, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Bertoldi, MD
Dr. Roger Bertoldi, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bertoldi's Office Locations
- 1 8610 S Sepulveda Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Directions (310) 670-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bertoldi?
About Dr. Roger Bertoldi, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164447082
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertoldi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertoldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertoldi speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertoldi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertoldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertoldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertoldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.