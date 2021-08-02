Dr. Roger Boatwright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boatwright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Boatwright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Easley Orthopaedic Clinic704 N A St, Easley, SC 29640 Directions (864) 859-4480
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Although I like Dr. Boatworth's demeanor, during my last physical in September, 2020, he failed to give me a rectal exam my prostate. I have BPH (Benign Prostate Hypertrophy). Because I've had BPH for many years, I've learned that a PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen, which is done by bloodwork), is not as accurate as a rectal exam. Dr. Boatman is the first doctor I've ever had who didn't give me a rectal exam since I learned of my condition many years ago. I'm 71 years old, and I know that PSAs are not as accurate as a rectal exam. Because I've had this problem, starting from a relatively young age, I know that what I say is current, according to the best of my knowledge. If Dr. Boatman is squeamish about giving rectal exams, I hope that he will do so in September of this year, 2021.
- Internal Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Greenville Memorial Medical Center
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
Dr. Boatwright has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boatwright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boatwright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boatwright works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Boatwright. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boatwright.
