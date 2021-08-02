Overview of Dr. Roger Boatwright, MD

Dr. Roger Boatwright, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Easley, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Boatwright works at Easley Internal Medicine in Easley, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.