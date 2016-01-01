Overview of Dr. Roger Butler, MD

Dr. Roger Butler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Butler works at Emergency Psychiatric Medicine in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Medication Therapy, Psychosis and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.