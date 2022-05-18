Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbajal Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD
Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Carbajal Mendoza works at
Dr. Carbajal Mendoza's Office Locations
Renal Access Clinic10023 Main St Ste C9, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 791-1633
Omitogun and Associates Pllc12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 5104, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 764-7080
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carbajal is the best kidney doctor, and very compassionate. he listens to his patient's excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184929333
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
