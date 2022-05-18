See All Nephrologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD

Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Carbajal Mendoza works at Renal Access Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Carbajal Mendoza's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Access Clinic
    10023 Main St Ste C9, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 791-1633
  2. 2
    Omitogun and Associates Pllc
    12234 Shadow Creek Pkwy Ste 5104, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 764-7080

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Kidney Failure
Hyperkalemia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Kidney Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Carbajal Mendoza?

    May 18, 2022
    Dr. Carbajal is the best kidney doctor, and very compassionate. he listens to his patient's excellent bedside manner.
    L.D — May 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Carbajal Mendoza to family and friends

    Dr. Carbajal Mendoza's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Carbajal Mendoza

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD.

    About Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184929333
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF TRUJILLO / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF HUMAN MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carbajal Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carbajal Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carbajal Mendoza. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carbajal Mendoza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carbajal Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carbajal Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Roger Carbajal Mendoza, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.