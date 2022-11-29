Dr. Roger Chams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Chams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Chams, MD
Dr. Roger Chams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Chams works at
Dr. Chams' Office Locations
-
1
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1919 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 375-3000
-
2
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 247-4000Thursday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
3
Lake Bluff Office101 Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 247-4000
-
4
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute LLC1275 E Belvidere Rd Ste 150, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 247-4000Tuesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chams?
Went and saw him for knee injury. Took great amount of time with me, and went above and beyond what he needed to. This shows what kind of doctor he is. Will always consider him a great friend. Thanks for taking such great care of myself as well as my wife.
About Dr. Roger Chams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1184675944
Education & Certifications
- Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
- University Il College Of Med
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chams works at
Dr. Chams has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Chams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.