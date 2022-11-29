See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Roger Chams, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (129)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Chams, MD

Dr. Roger Chams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Chams works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL, Lake Bluff, IL and Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    1919 Skokie Valley Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 375-3000
  2. 2
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    720 Florsheim Dr, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 247-4000
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Lake Bluff Office
    101 Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 247-4000
  4. 4
    Illinois Bone & Joint Institute LLC
    1275 E Belvidere Rd Ste 150, Grayslake, IL 60030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 247-4000
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Drainage
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Regeneration Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 129 ratings
    Patient Ratings (129)
    5 Star
    (104)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Went and saw him for knee injury. Took great amount of time with me, and went above and beyond what he needed to. This shows what kind of doctor he is. Will always consider him a great friend. Thanks for taking such great care of myself as well as my wife.
    — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Roger Chams, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184675944
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Southern California Orthopaedic Institute
    Residency
    • University Il College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Chams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chams has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chams has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    129 patients have reviewed Dr. Chams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

