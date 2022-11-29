Overview of Dr. Roger Chams, MD

Dr. Roger Chams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Chams works at Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, LLC in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL, Lake Bluff, IL and Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.