Dr. Roger Chamusco, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Chamusco, MD
Dr. Roger Chamusco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Group Health Cooperative Tacoma209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Molina Healthcare
About Dr. Roger Chamusco, MD
- Cardiology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- Male
- University Nc
- Northwestern Hospital
- Northwestern Hosp|Northwestern Hospital
- Universidade Federal Do Rio De Janeiro, Centro De Ciencias Da Saude, Faculdade De Medicina
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- St. Joseph Medical Center
