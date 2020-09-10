Dr. Roger Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Charles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
-
1
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
Amazing Gastroenterologist! I strongly recommend him. His bedside manner is top notch! You can tell he really cares for his patients.
About Dr. Roger Charles, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245323062
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University Hospital
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine
- University of The West Indies
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.