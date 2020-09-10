See All Gastroenterologists in Weston, FL
Dr. Roger Charles, MD

Gastroenterology
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roger Charles, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.

Dr. Charles works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD
    2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic Florida

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ulcerative Colitis
Crohn's Disease
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 10, 2020
    Amazing Gastroenterologist! I strongly recommend him. His bedside manner is top notch! You can tell he really cares for his patients.
    B. Flores — Sep 10, 2020
    About Dr. Roger Charles, MD

    Gastroenterology
    33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1245323062
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Case Western Reserve University Hospital
    Internship
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    University Of The West Indies, Trinidad, Faculty Of Medicine St Augustine
    Undergraduate School
    University of The West Indies
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charles works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. View the full address on Dr. Charles’s profile.

    Dr. Charles has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

