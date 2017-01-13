See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Riverside, CA
Dr. Roger Cheng, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Cheng, MD

Dr. Roger Cheng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Cheng works at Riverside Physicians Network in Riverside, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cheng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roger T Y Cheng MD
    3975 Jackson St Ste 106, Riverside, CA 92503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 354-2500

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Roger Cheng, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265458301
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cheng works at Riverside Physicians Network in Riverside, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cheng’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

