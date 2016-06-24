Dr. Roger Coffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Coffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Coffman, MD
Dr. Roger Coffman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger East Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge East Hospital.
Dr. Coffman works at
Dr. Coffman's Office Locations
-
1
BHA Highland Pediatric Clinic4519 HIXSON PIKE, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-4591Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday1:00pm - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlanger East Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge East Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coffman?
Extremely knowledgeable. Works diligently to educate parents and helping them know what is ahead. Proactive. Very good in explaining complex medical situations to parents and children in a non-threatening, easy to understand manner. Quite simply, Dr. Coffman is thorough, approachable, and goes the extra mile for both parents and children. I wouldn't take my three children to anyone else.
About Dr. Roger Coffman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1467437038
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital and Medical Center
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.