Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD

Pediatric Urology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD

Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. De Filippo works at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Torrance, CA, Long Beach, CA, Pasadena, CA and Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. De Filippo's Office Locations

    Children's Hospital Los Angeles
    4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-2247
    Monday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    South Bay Clinic
    3440 Torrance Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-2247
    Long Beach Clinic
    2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 435, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 247-9260
    Pasadena Clinic
    800 Fairmount Ave Ste 115, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-2247
    Santa Monica Clinic
    1301 20th St Ste 460, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-2247
    Torrance Clinic
    3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 240, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 361-2247

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Hospital Los Angeles
  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Undescended Testicles
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Undescended Testicles

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Undescended Testicles
Balanitis
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypospadias
Neurogenic Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Ambiguous Genitalia
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy - Epispadias - Cloacal Exstrophy Complex
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chordee
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cryptorchidism
Destruction of Penile Lesion
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Epispadias
Exstrophy of Bladder
Exstrophy of the Bladder - Epispadias
Genitourinary Infection
Hydrocele (Pediatric)
Hydronephrosis (Pediatric)
Incontinence
Inguinal Hernia
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stones
Male Epispadias
Nephrosis
Orchitis
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pediatric Bedwetting
Pediatric Hernia
Pediatric Kidney Stones
Pediatric Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Pediatric Urodynamics
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Priapism
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Sexual Development Disorders
Spermatocele
Spina Bifida - Hypospadias
Surgical Procedures
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Ureterocele, Congenital
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Retention
Urinary Stones
Urinary Urgency
Varicocele
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Photo: Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD
    About Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205922614
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's Hospital-Boston
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Filippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Filippo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Filippo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Filippo has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Filippo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. De Filippo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Filippo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Filippo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Filippo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

