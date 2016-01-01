Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Filippo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD
Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Children's Hospital Los Angeles and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. De Filippo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. De Filippo's Office Locations
-
1
Children's Hospital Los Angeles4650 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 361-2247Monday8:00am - 9:00pmTuesday8:00am - 9:00pmWednesday8:00am - 9:00pmThursday8:00am - 9:00pmFriday8:00am - 9:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
South Bay Clinic3440 Torrance Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (323) 361-2247
-
3
Long Beach Clinic2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 435, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (310) 247-9260
-
4
Pasadena Clinic800 Fairmount Ave Ste 115, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (323) 361-2247
-
5
Santa Monica Clinic1301 20th St Ste 460, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (323) 361-2247
-
6
Torrance Clinic3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 240, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (323) 361-2247
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Filippo?
About Dr. Roger De Filippo, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1205922614
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital-Boston
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Pediatric Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Filippo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Filippo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Filippo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Filippo works at
Dr. De Filippo has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Filippo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. De Filippo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Filippo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Filippo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Filippo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.