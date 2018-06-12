See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Roger De Freitas, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger De Freitas, MD

Dr. Roger De Freitas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. De Freitas works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. De Freitas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    225 E Chicago Ave Ste 21, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 227-4100
  3. 3
    Surgeons Group Sc
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 205, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 735-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Atrial Septal Defect
Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Atrial Septal Defect

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jun 12, 2018
    My now 18 year-old son recently transitioned to Dr. de Freitas in the past two years. We have seen several pediatric cardiologists over the years and have been very happy with the Lurie's experience. Dr. de Freitas is simply the BEST cardiologist we have worked with to date. He provides ample patient-doctor time, encouraging my son to understand his condition and probing him for additional questions. He has a very intelligent, calm demeanor, and my son finds him very approachable - this is so i
    Susan in CHICAGO, IL — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Roger De Freitas, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1891893814
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Children's Hospital
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.