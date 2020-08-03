See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Warrensburg, MO
Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warrensburg, MO. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Lee's Summit Medical Center.

Dr. De La Torre works at Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Warrensburg in Warrensburg, MO with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Warrensburg
    501 Foster Ln Ste 101, Warrensburg, MO 64093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5414
    Bariatric and Metabolic Specialists - Overland Park
    5100 W 110th St Ste 110, Overland Park, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 382-5416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
  • Lee's Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Obesity
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2020
    Great doctor! Dr. de la torre and Dr.Scott done my surgery in May 2020, so far excellent experience. Office staff are very helpful, listen and explain in a way patients get it. Very clean office, and clean exam rooms. All of them have a great bedside manor. Would 1000% recommend!
    Erica — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134115728
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger De La Torre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De La Torre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De La Torre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De La Torre has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De La Torre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Torre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
