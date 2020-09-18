Dr. Roger Emory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Emory, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Emory, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Riverside Regional Medical Center and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Specialists112 Abingdon Pl, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 623-4500
Plastic Surgery Specialists260 McLaws Cir, Williamsburg, VA 23185 Directions (757) 345-5599
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He was fantastic for my breast augmentation. I had a consult with another local surgeon and I was left feeling so discouraged and uncomfortable about doing it. When I saw Dr.Emory, he was so professional and took time to answer all my questions and address concerns. I was set that I didn’t want any bigger than 300ccs based off my previous consultation with the other surgeon. He was very clear that I would not be happy with that size and he was right! I took his recommendation and they are exactly what I wanted! He even called the night after my surgery to make sure I was ok. I will definitely be going to him for any further needs.
About Dr. Roger Emory, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1356331037
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Letterman Army Med Center
- Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
- The College of William and Mary
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Emory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emory.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.