Dr. Roger Fincher, MD
Dr. Roger Fincher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Fincher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They completed their fellowship with Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
Dr. Fincher works at
Locations
1
Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-0104
2
Gastroenterology Consultants820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 5B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Fincher went above & beyond my expectations! Prior to my colonoscopy, he clearly explained the risks with data, and discussed the procedure and what they would do if anything was found. I really appreciated how thorough his explanation was - before and after the procedure. Great interaction!!
About Dr. Roger Fincher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1821193988
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
- Madigan Army Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fincher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fincher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fincher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Fincher has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fincher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fincher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fincher.
