Dr. Freeman Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger Freeman Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Freeman Jr, MD
Dr. Roger Freeman Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Freeman Jr's Office Locations
Roger Freeman, MD7910 Frost St Ste 340, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 277-9000
- 2 7801 Mission Center Ct Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 298-3700
- 3 7901 Frost St Ste 340, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 277-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Freeman is an empathetic, caring, and knowledgeable doctor who took the time to explain the need for me to have a total knee replacement and why. Even though he has many patients, I never felt that he rushed any of the appointments that I have had with him. At 82 yrs. young and playing pickleball 4 times a week, I am sure Dr. Freeman will do "his magic" and get me back out on the court. Office staff is courteous and helpful.
About Dr. Roger Freeman Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN KENTUCKY UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freeman Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freeman Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freeman Jr has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freeman Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Freeman Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freeman Jr.
