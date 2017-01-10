See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Encino, CA
Dr. Roger Friedman, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Friedman, MD

Dr. Roger Friedman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY.

Dr. Friedman works at ROGER D FRIEDMAN, MD in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Friedman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Roger D. Friedman Md. Inc.
    5400 Balboa Blvd Ste 131, Encino, CA 91316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 783-9700
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 10, 2017
    Dr Friedman has been my son's Ophthalmologist since he was a toddler. He is wonderful with children, as is his assistant who does the pre exam work. The front office is a little icey, but I'm not here to rate them. We love Dr. Friedman.
    Elizabeth in Los Angeles, CA — Jan 10, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Roger Friedman, MD
    About Dr. Roger Friedman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669430740
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Medical Education

