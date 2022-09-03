Dr. Roger Friedman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Friedman, MD
Dr. Roger Friedman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital, Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Friedman's Office Locations
Plastic Surgery Institute of Washington11210 Old Georgetown Rd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 881-7770
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Went in for lift with slight reduction and am blown away by the results. It looks amazing! The initial recovery was much faster then expected as well. I was back to running within 4-5 weeks. Dr. Friedman did a wonderful job and has great bedside manner. Even held my hand as I drifted off under anesthesia.
About Dr. Roger Friedman, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Plas Surg Ctr
- Ralph K Davies Med Ctr
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Washington Universrity
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Friedman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Friedman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.