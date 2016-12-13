Dr. Galvez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roger Galvez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Galvez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital and South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Galvez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sunset Cardiology, PL9193 SW 72nd St Ste 210, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-5558
-
2
Kendall Regional Medical Center11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 595-5558Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galvez?
Gálvez is a great cardiologist. My dad has been with him for years and myself as well. He is a straight forward Doctor lets you know what you do and don't want to hear. I would not change him for another cardiologist . Do I recommend him yes I do. Only thing I don't like is the parking it sucks.
About Dr. Roger Galvez, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1881685931
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galvez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galvez works at
Dr. Galvez has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galvez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Galvez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galvez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galvez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galvez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.