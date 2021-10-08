Overview of Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO

Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Tyler Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Getts Jr works at Northeast Pennsylvania Nephrology Associates in Dunmore, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA and Childs, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.