Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO

Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Dunmore, PA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital, Regional Hospital Of Scranton, Tyler Memorial Hospital, Wayne Memorial Hospital and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Getts Jr works at Northeast Pennsylvania Nephrology Associates in Dunmore, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA and Childs, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Getts Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Pennsylvania Nephrology Associates
    1300 Wheeler Ave, Dunmore, PA 18512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 348-0360
  2. 2
    Moses Taylor Hospital
    700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 348-0360
  3. 3
    Childs Dialysis
    101 Main St, Childs, PA 18407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 281-9201
  4. 4
    Dunmore Dialysis
    1212 Oneill Hwy, Dunmore, PA 18512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 558-0190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton
  • Tyler Memorial Hospital
  • Wayne Memorial Hospital
  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 08, 2021
    So knowledgeable…straightforward, compassionate and treats you like a person of equality. Highly trust him and his knowledge and opinions
    — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO
    About Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295733194
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Getts Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getts Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Getts Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Getts Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Getts Jr has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Getts Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Getts Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getts Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getts Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getts Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

