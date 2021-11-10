Overview

Dr. Roger Gildersleeve, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Gildersleeve works at Presbyterian Medical Group in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.