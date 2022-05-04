See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Parma, OH
Dr. Roger Goomber, MD

Pain Medicine
3.8 (26)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Goomber, MD

Dr. Roger Goomber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Parma, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.

Dr. Goomber works at Pinnacle Interventional Pain and Spine Consultants in Parma, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goomber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Hyperbaric Center - Parma
    6305 Powers Blvd, Parma, OH 44129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 743-4333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center
  • University Hospitals Parma Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSpan Integrated Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Paramount
    • SummaCare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Goomber, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871787879
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll Of Ohio
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Goomber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goomber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goomber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goomber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goomber works at Pinnacle Interventional Pain and Spine Consultants in Parma, OH. View the full address on Dr. Goomber’s profile.

    Dr. Goomber has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goomber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Goomber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goomber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goomber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goomber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

