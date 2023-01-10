Dr. Roger Haddad, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Haddad, DO
Overview
Dr. Roger Haddad, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2799 W Grand Blvd # K-3, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
-
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road5500 Auto Club Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 425-4500
-
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - Royal Oak110 E 2nd St, Royal Oak, MI 48067 Directions (248) 546-2110
-
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Lakeside14500 Hall Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313 Directions (586) 247-3714Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Henry Ford Medical Center - Pierson Clinic131 Kercheval Ave Ste 99, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haddad?
Excellent! Answered all questions and showed care and concern for my comfort.
About Dr. Roger Haddad, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1366767469
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haddad speaks Arabic and Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.