Overview

Dr. Roger Haddad, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.