Overview

Dr. Roger Heredia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Weslaco, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Knapp Medical Center.



Dr. Heredia works at Mid Valley Family Practice Associates P.A. in Weslaco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.