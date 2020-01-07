Overview

Dr. Roger Ho, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.