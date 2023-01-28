Overview of Dr. Roger Horioglu, MD

Dr. Roger Horioglu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Horioglu works at South Shore Otolaryngology in Rockville Centre, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Enlarged Turbinates and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.