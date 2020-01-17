See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Hsiung works at Colon and Rectal Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon and Rectal Clinic
    Colon and Rectal Clinic
6080 S Durango Dr Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 586-6688
  2. 2
    1330 E Pebble Rd Ste 115, Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 878-8998

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Destruction of Anal Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess and Fistula Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Who wants to go to that type of doctor? So embarrassing. However I waited 10 years for my 3 yr colonoscopy from a different doctor. I had a consult with Dr. Hsiung and he made me feel as comfortable as I could be to do it again. He found 2 polyps, one was fine, the other was way high and black. Had I gone to a regular internist I would have been having major surgery the next day. Dr. Hsiung was able to cut the whole thing plus all the margins so surgery wasn't necessary. My colon is a mess and takes 3 times longer to complete. Most give up, he did not. He is easy to talk to, even about such a sensitive subject. I'd recommend him to anyone.
    Jan 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578687661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas at Houston
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Southern California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsiung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hsiung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hsiung works at Colon and Rectal Clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Hsiung’s profile.

    Dr. Hsiung has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsiung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hsiung speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsiung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsiung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsiung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsiung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

