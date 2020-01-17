Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsiung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hsiung works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Clinic6080 S Durango Dr Ste 105, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 586-6688
- 2 1330 E Pebble Rd Ste 115, Las Vegas, NV 89123 Directions (702) 878-8998
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Who wants to go to that type of doctor? So embarrassing. However I waited 10 years for my 3 yr colonoscopy from a different doctor. I had a consult with Dr. Hsiung and he made me feel as comfortable as I could be to do it again. He found 2 polyps, one was fine, the other was way high and black. Had I gone to a regular internist I would have been having major surgery the next day. Dr. Hsiung was able to cut the whole thing plus all the margins so surgery wasn't necessary. My colon is a mess and takes 3 times longer to complete. Most give up, he did not. He is easy to talk to, even about such a sensitive subject. I'd recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Roger Hsiung, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston
- University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
- University Of Southern California
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Johns Hopkins U
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsiung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsiung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsiung works at
Dr. Hsiung has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsiung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsiung speaks Cantonese, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsiung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsiung.
