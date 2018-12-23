Dr. Roger Huey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Huey, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Huey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi Medical College and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and OCH Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists PA589 Garfield St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
- OCH Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Huey was very patient and took time to explain my procedure, results and follow up care. He has been my doctor for several years and has performed several procedures that have improved my health.
About Dr. Roger Huey, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1780643494
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Med Ctr
- Mississippi Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huey has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Huey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huey.
