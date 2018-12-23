Overview

Dr. Roger Huey, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi Medical College and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services and OCH Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Huey works at Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.