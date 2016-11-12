See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Roger Hurwitz, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.0 (4)
63 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roger Hurwitz, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Hurwitz works at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riley Children's Hospital
    702 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 274-8906

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Septal Defect
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Septal Defect
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Hurwitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 63 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619085602
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurwitz works at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Hurwitz’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

