Dr. Hurwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roger Hurwitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Hurwitz, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Hurwitz works at
Locations
-
1
Riley Children's Hospital702 Barnhill Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 274-8906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hurwitz?
Dr. Hurwitz treated my daughter and did an excellent job. Took the time to explain everything that was wrong with her and used terms that i understood.
About Dr. Roger Hurwitz, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1619085602
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurwitz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.