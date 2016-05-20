Overview

Dr. Roger Katz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.