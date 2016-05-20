See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Roger Katz, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Roger Katz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Katz works at Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc.
    11500 W Olympic Blvd Ste 630, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 393-1550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
Hives
Pollen Allergy
Asthma

Hives Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Roger Katz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083721344
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Ucla Center Health Scis
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Katz works at Allergy Asthma Care Center, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Katz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

