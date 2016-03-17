Dr. Roger Keene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Keene, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Keene, MD
Dr. Roger Keene, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Keene works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Keene's Office Locations
-
1
Keene & Keene MD PA6801 McPherson Rd Ste 331, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 704-1717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keene?
Very experienced and professional. Office Staff was attentive and efficient.
About Dr. Roger Keene, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1073543690
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keene accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keene works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Keene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.