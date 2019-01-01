See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Montgomery, AL
Pain Medicine
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Roger Kemp, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Kemp works at Central Alabama Pain Mgmt Ctr in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Alabama Pain Management Ctr PC
    1709 Forest Ave, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 264-3302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center East
  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roger Kemp, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104984624
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Palmetto Richland Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Kemp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kemp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kemp accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kemp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kemp works at Central Alabama Pain Mgmt Ctr in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Kemp’s profile.

    Dr. Kemp has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kemp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kemp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kemp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kemp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kemp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

