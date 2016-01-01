Overview

Dr. Roger Kerzner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Kerzner works at Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.