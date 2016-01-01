Dr. Kerzner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roger Kerzner, MD
Overview
Dr. Roger Kerzner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Locations
Newark Health Care Center Sports Medicine200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1360, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-1929
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants3105 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 623-1929
Christiana Care Cardiology Cons252 Chapman Rd Ste 150, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 623-1929
ChristianaCare Cardiology Consultants3521 Silverside Rd Ste 1C, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 623-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Roger Kerzner, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255385589
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
Dr. Kerzner has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kerzner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerzner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kerzner.
