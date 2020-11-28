Dr. Roger Khouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Khouri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Khouri, MD
Dr. Roger Khouri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coconut Grove, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut.
Dr. Khouri works at
Dr. Khouri's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Hand Center2750 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Directions (305) 642-4263
-
2
Miami Breast Center580 Crandon Blvd # 102, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 Directions (305) 365-5595
-
3
The Miami Hand Center2734 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Directions (305) 642-4263
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I was afraid of that procedure for many years, once I met the professor he explained me how easy the procedure is and I decided to go for it. The surgery was approximately 20 minutes and the recovery was fast and easy I’m doing physiotherapy and I’m getting better from day to day.I did the procedure at Key Biscayne surgery center the staff was great very polite with a lot of patience and everything was just good I fully recommend professor Roger Khouri thank you.
About Dr. Roger Khouri, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
- 1740232784
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center | New York University School
- Plastic Surgery - Brown University Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- American University of Beirut
- American University of Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon - Bachelor of Science Biology & Chemistry - 1977
- Plastic Surgery
