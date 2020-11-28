See All Hand Surgeons in Coconut Grove, FL
Dr. Roger Khouri, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.6 (90)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roger Khouri, MD

Dr. Roger Khouri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Coconut Grove, FL. They graduated from American University of Beirut.

Dr. Khouri works at Miami Hand Center in Coconut Grove, FL with other offices in Key Biscayne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khouri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Miami Hand Center
    2750 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 642-4263
  2. 2
    Miami Breast Center
    580 Crandon Blvd # 102, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 365-5595
  3. 3
    The Miami Hand Center
    2734 SW 37th Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 642-4263

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 90 ratings
    Patient Ratings (90)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (5)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (26)
    About Dr. Roger Khouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
    Languages Spoken
    1740232784
    • 1740232784
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center | New York University School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Plastic Surgery - Brown University Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of North Carolina Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • American University of Beirut - Beirut, Lebanon - Bachelor of Science Biology & Chemistry - 1977
    Undergraduate School
    Plastic Surgery
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Roger Khouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khouri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khouri has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khouri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Khouri speaks Arabic, French, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

    90 patients have reviewed Dr. Khouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

