Overview of Dr. Roger Kimura, MD

Dr. Roger Kimura, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center, Pali Momi Medical Center and The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Kimura works at ROGER T KIMURA MD in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.