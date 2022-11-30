Dr. Roger Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Klein, MD
Dr. Roger Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Drew Hittenberger and Associates1111 Sonoma Ave Ste 106, Santa Rosa, CA 95405 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, competent, thorough and responsive.
About Dr. Roger Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083655252
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc Med Center|Medical University of South Carolina|University Of Nm School Of Med
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Broken Arm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
