Dr. Roger Koerner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koerner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- FL
- Jupiter
- Dr. Roger Koerner, MD
Dr. Roger Koerner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Roger Koerner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Koerner works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health Jupiter Medical Center Campus210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 401-9082
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heartburn
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal Prolapse
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Autoimmune Diseases
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Benign Tumor
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterology Procedures
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gastrojejunal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hemochromatosis
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis D
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Ischemia
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mesenteric Panniculitis
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nail and Nail Bed Infection
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Pouchitis
- View other providers who treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stomal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- America's Health Insurance Plans
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Galaxy Health Network
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Preferred Care Partners
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sanus Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Special Needs Plan
- Total Health Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vista Health Plan
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Koerner?
Dr. Koerner guided me through necessary testing I needed. My outcome was 100% perfect. I would use Dr. Koerner again should I have any issues in the future. I am 3 years no issues. Many thanks. Great Doc. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Roger Koerner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- 1134201874
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- UMDNJ NEW JERSEY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koerner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koerner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koerner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koerner works at
Dr. Koerner has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koerner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koerner speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Koerner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koerner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koerner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koerner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.