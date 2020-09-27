Overview of Dr. Roger Kornu, MD

Dr. Roger Kornu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kornu works at Southern California Rheumatology in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.