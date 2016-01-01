Overview of Dr. Roger Le, MD

Dr. Roger Le, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baytown, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.



Dr. Le works at East Houston Urology PA in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Hydronephrosis and Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.