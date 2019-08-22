Dr. Roger Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Roger Levine, MD
Dr. Roger Levine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cortland, NY. They graduated from St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Levine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Cortland Regional Medical Center134 Homer Ave, Cortland, NY 13045 Directions (607) 756-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
Answers questions, wants the best for patient, is very helpful
About Dr. Roger Levine, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245241181
Education & Certifications
- Middletown Psychology Center
- St George'S University School Of Med St George'S Grenada
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.