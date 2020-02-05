Dr. Roger Lidman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lidman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Lidman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Roger Lidman, MD
Dr. Roger Lidman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Arthritis of the Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lidman's Office Locations
- 1 816 Greenbrier Cir, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 461-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been treated by this practice for 30 years, and by Dr Lidman for 20 years. His practice is professionally run so that wait times are minimal. Even though I’m a long time patient I know if I’m late for an appointment I will have to reschedule. That ensures that other patients are not inconvenienced by my tardiness. He has worked tirelessly with me I’m not easy. I have many perplexing conditions but he explains them to me, orders whatever tests are needed and is only a phone call away. In the last year I’ve moved almost 300 miles away, and I still drive to see Dr Lidman. He is that good. You may have a long wait in scheduling your first appointment but that is because more time needs to be taken with new patients. Follow up visits will be timely and as needed. Five stars. Now, if I could find other doctors of different specialties with his skills, caring and professionalism I’d be one happy camper!
About Dr. Roger Lidman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1639150881
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
