Dr. Roger Macduff, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Roger Macduff, DO

Dr. Roger Macduff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Macduff works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Lombard, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL and Elmhurst, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Macduff's Office Locations

    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9007
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 30, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. MacDuff annually for more than 20 years. He has always been genuinely interested in my health, habits, and issues. He always takes the time to answer my questions without rushing through the appointment. And he is always very thorough. I have recommended him to several friends, all think highly of him as I do.
    donna maletich — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Roger Macduff, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1154371359
    Education & Certifications

    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
