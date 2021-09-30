Dr. Roger Macduff, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macduff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roger Macduff, DO
Overview of Dr. Roger Macduff, DO
Dr. Roger Macduff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Macduff works at
Dr. Macduff's Office Locations
-
1
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group130 S Main St Ste 304, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (331) 221-9002
-
2
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group8 Salt Creek Ln Ste 301, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (331) 221-9007
-
3
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9002
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid of Illinois
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macduff?
I have been going to Dr. MacDuff annually for more than 20 years. He has always been genuinely interested in my health, habits, and issues. He always takes the time to answer my questions without rushing through the appointment. And he is always very thorough. I have recommended him to several friends, all think highly of him as I do.
About Dr. Roger Macduff, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1154371359
Education & Certifications
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macduff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macduff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macduff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macduff works at
Dr. Macduff speaks Russian and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Macduff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macduff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macduff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macduff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.